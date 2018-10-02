Details
Category: Ag News

 

The Manitoba government is making changes to a regulation governing the storage of fuel.

Fuel distributors will now be able to have seasonal fuel supplies ready for distribution to customers in time for the spring planting season. The old regulation restricted the times of the year that consumers could use seasonal blended fuel.

“Manitoba’s producers help feed the world, and our government believes that red tape and unnecessary burdens on our producers need to be removed,” said Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler said. “As a result, our producers will be better prepared for the spring planting season.”

The province said Canadian fuel standards have changed over the years, making the enforcement of fuel quality standards by the province redundant.

“We welcome this and other efforts that have been made to reduce red tape in the agricultural sector and we look forward to continued progress in regulatory flexibility,” said Bill Campbell, president of Keystone Agricultural Producers.

The province’s red tape review determined this was an area that needed to be modernized in order to ensure that regulations do not unnecessarily inhibit private-sector activity.

More Ag News

Province Updates Fuel Storage Regulations

The Manitoba government is making changes to a regulation governing the storage of fuel. Fuel distributors will now be able to have seasonal fuel supplies ready for distribution to customers in time…

Chicken, Egg Producers Concerned With New Free Trade Deal

Canadian egg farmers are concerned with the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), as additional access has been granted to the Canadian egg market. “The outcome of the negotiations will…

Supply Management Will Suffer Under USMCA Says CFA President

The Canadian Federation of Agriculture (CFA) is weighing in on the new United States - Mexico - Canada Agreement (USMCA), which will replace NAFTA. "I think the first thing is disappointment on the…

Yield Loss Possible For Long Standing Corn

Manitoba Agriculture says this year's grain corn harvest is less than 10 per cent complete across the province. Morgan Cott with the Manitoba Corn Growers Association says there is a chance of yield…

Harvest Reaches Three-Quarter Mark In Manitoba

Manitoba Agriculture says overall harvest progress across Manitoba is at about 78 per cent complete. The province notes widespread hard frost across province will help kill vegetative growth and dry…

Dairy Farmers Disappointed Over USMCA Concessions

Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) says it's deeply disappointed that concessions were made on the dairy sector to conclude the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which will replace NAFTA.…

NAFTA Deal Reached

It came down to the wire, but late Sunday night Canada and the United States were said to have reached a tentative deal on the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which will be renamed the…

Rainfall Increases Risk Of Soil Compaction

With the rainfall over the past few weeks, more farmers have decided to start their fall tillage operations. The province's soil management specialist Marla Riekman notes there is a downside to all…

Minimize The Risk Of Grain Spoilage

Farmers looking to minimize the risk of grain spoilage in wet, harvesting years like this, are considering their grain drying options. Dr. Joy Agnew is the Projects Manager of Ag Research Services…

It's Rail Safety Week

Everyone is being encouraged to take the time this week to “change your train of thought” around rail crossings. No matter how busy anyone is with harvest or anything else, safety around railway…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login