Public Consultation On Strychnine Ends September 27

Details
Category: Ag News

Farmers and ranchers are being encouraged to get involved in the PMRA’s comment period regarding a proposed ban on Strychnine.

Strychnine is a registered pesticide used by farmers to control Richardson Ground Squirrels (or Gophers).

Health Canada is considering banning the product because of its impact on non-target animals such as the Swift Fox and Burrowing Owl.

David Anderson is the Federal Conservative MP for Cypress Hills-Grasslands (Sask) and is encouraging farmers and ranchers to make their views known. His riding was one of the hardest hit areas during the last major gopher infestation in 2007-2008; when large acres of hay, crop and pasture land were destroyed by the rodents.

Anderson says now all of a sudden out of the blue, at harvest time when farmers are busy, Health Canada and the Federal Government call for a public consultation that ends September 27th.

He says once again it looks like they are trying to exclude the agriculture community from the debate.

“That’s the only thing we had six, seven years ago when we were fighting this gopher plague that we had and now they just come and say we think we should take that off the market. To make your (farmers) arguments, there’s no scientific basis for what they’re doing.  There wasn’t before when they tried to remove it and that’s just what we’re dealing with time and time again with this government.”

Anderson notes the federal government wants to take away the one thing that was working for producers; Strychnine is an effective tool with no practical alternative.

He notes the move is coming at a time when we are starting to see an increase in gophers again.

“Especially with the drought or whatever, they’re doing pretty well and farmers and ranchers are starting to get pretty concerned.  This is at a time when the government comes and says okay we’re going to take away the only thing that really worked effectively for you. I don’t think it’s an accident.  I think they probably understood there’s going to be another round of these little critters tearing up our fields or whatever, and they want to get that product off the market before people are demanding it.”

Individuals can make their views known on the Strychnine issue here.   

More Ag News

Public Consultation On Strychnine Ends September 27

Farmers and ranchers are being encouraged to get involved in the PMRA’s comment period regarding a proposed ban on Strychnine. Strychnine is a registered pesticide used by farmers to control…

RBC Supports Career Growth for 4-H Members

The Royal Bank of Canada will be helping 4-H members prepare for their future careers. 4-H Canada has announced a two year partnership with the RBC Future Launch Initiative, where they'll give…

CPTPP Could Open New Markets For Ag Exporters

In the first week back on the job, MP's passed second reading of Bill C-79, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). The Agricultural Manufacturers of Canada…

Province's Weed Specialist Says Cases Of Kochia Up In 2018

Provincial Weed Specialist Tammy Jones says 2018 was a good year for kochia, which was bad news for farmers. "The warm temperatures that we had earlier on in the season, and then also a couple of…

Young Farmers Need To Be Cautious With Loan Programs

One of Canada's big banks recently announced a new loan program for young Canadian farmers. The goal is to support farmers under the age of 35 who are already in the industry, or those looking to…

New Trusts Established For AgriInsurance And Hail Insurance

The Manitoba government and the Manitoba Agricultural Services Corporation (MASC) have established two new trusts for Manitoba’s AgriInsurance and Hail Insurance programs. “Establishing these trusts…

Medium Term Outlook Shows Continued Growth For Ag Sector

On Friday, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC) released its Medium Term Outlook (MTO), an economic projection of the domestic and international agricultural markets from 2017 to 2027. This year’s…

Government Announces Details Of $70 Million Investment In Agricultural Science

On Friday, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-food, Lawrence MacAulay, announced the details of the Government of Canada’s $70M investment, over five years, to address environmental challenges and hire…

Mental Health First Aid Program Announced

The Do More Agriculture Foundation and Farm Credit Canada are teaming up to provide mental health first aid training to agriculture communities. The 2-day Mental Health First Aid program will teach…

Harvest Efforts Continue To Support Canadian Foodgrains Bank

Harvest efforts are continuing in support of the Canadian Foodgrains Bank. Another project was combined this week south of Winnipeg, as the CHIP IN (Creating Hope In People In Need) group harvested…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login