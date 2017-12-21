Railways Exceed Maximum Revenue Entitlement

Health Canada has announced new mitigation measures on the neonicotinoids clothianidin and thiamethoxam, which are pesticides used as seed treatments or sprays to protect crops from insects. Under…
The recent passage of Bill 24 was an important milestone for pork producers in Manitoba. That according to Manitoba Pork Chair George Matheson, who notes the bill should help to get some new barns…
Canadian canola will see continued access to the EU biodiesel market. The decision was published by the European Commission on Tuesday. “This decision means continued access to an important market…
Changes to the Livestock Manure and Mortalities Management Regulation (LMMMR), which take effect Jan. 1, 2018, have been approved and implemented to provide clarity and modernize regulations.…
Under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, which will take effect April 1, 2018, producers will continue to have access to a suite of Business Risk Management (BRM) programs. In July, federal,…
We're approaching the one-year anniversary of an important announcement for Manitoba's agriculture industry. France-based food processor Roquette announced last January that it would be building the…
Former Chief Agricultural Trade Negotiator for Canada Mike Gifford was in Winnipeg last Friday, speaking at the 22nd Annual Fields on Wheels Conference organized by the University of Manitoba and the…
The Government of Canada is moving forward with the development of a Food Policy For Canada, which will incorporate the social, environmental and economic aspects of the food system into an…
The University of Manitoba is going to be updating its two-year Agriculture Diploma Program. Dr. Karin Wittenberg, Dean of the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences, says the change will come…
The Manitoba Conservation Districts Association (MCDA) handed out its Conservation District Awards this week during the annual conference held in Brandon. The winners were Paul and Larissa Koshel of…
The Canadian Federation of Agriculture (CFA) is pleased to see that Finance Canada has considered the feedback contributed by CFA and other farm groups with regard to the Tax Fairness proposals, and…
Winnipeg-based ag equipment maker MacDon and its Group of Companies has been sold. Linamar Corporation, which is based in Guelph, Ontario, is making the purchase for $1.2 billion. Linamar said in a…
Sustainability in agriculture was a common theme at the 2017 Manitoba Agronomists Conference which wrapped up Thursday at the University of Manitoba. Michelle Nutting of Agrium kicked off the event…
The five commodity groups, that in May of this year, began exploring an amalgamation have released a summary report highlighting the potential path towards a new, grassroots and farmer-driven…
A new study has found that Canada’s beef industry has dramatically reduced its water footprint over the past several decades, and that trend is expected to continue. Researchers at the University of…