Railways Exceed Maximum Revenue Entitlement

The Canadian Transportation Agency has ruled that revenues for CN and CP Rail have exceeded their Maximum Grain Revenue Entitlements for the 2016-17 Crop Year.

CN was over $5 million 700 thousand dollars above its entitlement, while CP was over $1 million 78 thousand dollars over its maximum.

CN and CP now have 30 days to pay the amount by which they exceeded their 2016-2017 revenue entitlements, in addition to a five percent penalty

Regulations stipulate that they must pay the overage to the Western Grains Research Foundation, that’s the farmer-financed and directed organization set up to fund research that benefits Prairie producers.