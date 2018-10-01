Rainfall Increases Risk Of Soil Compaction

With the rainfall over the past few weeks, more farmers have decided to start their fall tillage operations.

The province's soil management specialist Marla Riekman notes there is a downside to all this moisture.

"As the soils increase in moisture, then we actually start to see that move towards being an increased risk of compaction," she explained. "If that moisture is really just skimming the surface of the soil and hasn't really moved deeper into the soil and it's drier still at depth, then we won't really see a lot of deep compaction happening, but as that moisture increases down into the depth of the soil, then that's when we can start to see that soil be a bit softer and a bit more at risk of compacting when there is weight applied to it."

She notes the province will be completing its fall soil moisture survey towards the end of October.