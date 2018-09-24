Details
Category: Ag News

The Royal Bank of Canada will be helping 4-H members prepare for their future careers.

4-H Canada has announced a two year partnership with the RBC Future Launch Initiative, where they'll give $400,000 to support national and provincial 4-H programs.

This funding will directly support 4-H Canada's Careers on the Grow program and job matching board, as well as provincial 4-H career programming across the country.

“When youth are given the tools they need to succeed, we know they will use those tools to create something we can’t even begin to imagine,” said Shannon Benner, 4-H Canada CEO. “We are very excited about this partnership with RBC Future Launch and deeply value our shared commitment to preparing youth for their future careers. By helping develop critical skills and opening new opportunities for young people, we are making a direct impact on the future leaders of this country.”

RBC Future Launch is a 10-year, $500 million commitment to empowering Canadian youth to build meaningful careers.

More Ag News

Public Consultation On Strychnine Ends September 27

Farmers and ranchers are being encouraged to get involved in the PMRA’s comment period regarding a proposed ban on Strychnine. Strychnine is a registered pesticide used by farmers to control…

RBC Supports Career Growth for 4-H Members

The Royal Bank of Canada will be helping 4-H members prepare for their future careers. 4-H Canada has announced a two year partnership with the RBC Future Launch Initiative, where they'll give…

CPTPP Could Open New Markets For Ag Exporters

In the first week back on the job, MP's passed second reading of Bill C-79, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). The Agricultural Manufacturers of Canada…

Province's Weed Specialist Says Cases Of Kochia Up In 2018

Provincial Weed Specialist Tammy Jones says 2018 was a good year for kochia, which was bad news for farmers. "The warm temperatures that we had earlier on in the season, and then also a couple of…

Young Farmers Need To Be Cautious With Loan Programs

One of Canada's big banks recently announced a new loan program for young Canadian farmers. The goal is to support farmers under the age of 35 who are already in the industry, or those looking to…

New Trusts Established For AgriInsurance And Hail Insurance

The Manitoba government and the Manitoba Agricultural Services Corporation (MASC) have established two new trusts for Manitoba’s AgriInsurance and Hail Insurance programs. “Establishing these trusts…

Medium Term Outlook Shows Continued Growth For Ag Sector

On Friday, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC) released its Medium Term Outlook (MTO), an economic projection of the domestic and international agricultural markets from 2017 to 2027. This year’s…

Government Announces Details Of $70 Million Investment In Agricultural Science

On Friday, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-food, Lawrence MacAulay, announced the details of the Government of Canada’s $70M investment, over five years, to address environmental challenges and hire…

Mental Health First Aid Program Announced

The Do More Agriculture Foundation and Farm Credit Canada are teaming up to provide mental health first aid training to agriculture communities. The 2-day Mental Health First Aid program will teach…

Harvest Efforts Continue To Support Canadian Foodgrains Bank

Harvest efforts are continuing in support of the Canadian Foodgrains Bank. Another project was combined this week south of Winnipeg, as the CHIP IN (Creating Hope In People In Need) group harvested…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login