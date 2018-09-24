RBC Supports Career Growth for 4-H Members

The Royal Bank of Canada will be helping 4-H members prepare for their future careers.

4-H Canada has announced a two year partnership with the RBC Future Launch Initiative, where they'll give $400,000 to support national and provincial 4-H programs.

This funding will directly support 4-H Canada's Careers on the Grow program and job matching board, as well as provincial 4-H career programming across the country.

“When youth are given the tools they need to succeed, we know they will use those tools to create something we can’t even begin to imagine,” said Shannon Benner, 4-H Canada CEO. “We are very excited about this partnership with RBC Future Launch and deeply value our shared commitment to preparing youth for their future careers. By helping develop critical skills and opening new opportunities for young people, we are making a direct impact on the future leaders of this country.”

RBC Future Launch is a 10-year, $500 million commitment to empowering Canadian youth to build meaningful careers.