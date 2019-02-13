Reframing The Conversation Around Antibiotics

Farmers need to reframe the conversation on the use of antibiotics in animal agriculture.

That from Dr. Leah Dorman with Phibro Animal Health.

"I think it's important because there is a lot of misinformation swirling out there and that's swirling lots of places. In the general media, it's certainly swirling on the Internet, and there's certainly some non-governmental organizations, activist groups, etc, out there that are also providing lots of misinformation and so it is key for us to join in that conversation and talk about what we do and why we do it, with anitbiotics. Why we use them, what are the benefits to the animal, the environment, and to the consumer."

Dorman says even with the best care, an antibiotic may still be required for the well-being of the animal.

She adds its important to earn trust with the consumer by discussing shared values, adding once this is done, then scientific facts can be brought to the conversation.