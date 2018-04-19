Report Being Developed On Lessons Learned From 2017 PED Outbreak

Manitoba Pork, in collaboration with the Canadian Animal Health Coalition and the Chief Veterinary Office of Manitoba, has developed a report looking at lessons learned from the 2017 PED virus outbreak.

The report will summarize the information gathered from 11 sector stakeholder interviews and an in-person workshop.

Interviews focused on the outbreak from three angles: what worked well, what could have been improved, and recommendations for the future. The report captured a variety of perspectives including those from producers, veterinarians, manure management, transport, feed, assembly, abattoirs, and public agencies. The in-person workshop helped recap the information gathered to make further recommendations.

Jenelle Hamblin, Manager of Swine Health Programs with Manitoba Pork, says the 2017 outbreak taught them many things, including the importance of communication and collaboration. She notes the outbreak also highlighted gaps in biosecurity and on-going disease risks.

The development of the report will help emergency planning continue within the hog sector, as well as across commodities provincially and nationally.

The report is expected to be finalized soon.