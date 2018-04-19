Details
Category: Ag News

 

Manitoba Pork, in collaboration with the Canadian Animal Health Coalition and the Chief Veterinary Office of Manitoba, has developed a report looking at lessons learned from the 2017 PED virus outbreak.

The report will summarize the information gathered from 11 sector stakeholder interviews and an in-person workshop.

Interviews focused on the outbreak from three angles: what worked well, what could have been improved, and recommendations for the future. The report captured a variety of perspectives including those from producers, veterinarians, manure management, transport, feed, assembly, abattoirs, and public agencies. The in-person workshop helped recap the information gathered to make further recommendations.

Jenelle Hamblin, Manager of Swine Health Programs with Manitoba Pork, says the 2017 outbreak taught them many things, including the importance of communication and collaboration. She notes the outbreak also highlighted gaps in biosecurity and on-going disease risks.

The development of the report will help emergency planning continue within the hog sector, as well as across commodities provincially and nationally.

The report is expected to be finalized soon.

More Ag News

AAFC Researching Benefits Of Mechanical Weed Control

Mechanical weed control is gaining in popularity amongst Prairie farmers. The idea is to use a physical implement rather than herbicide to control weeds. Breanne Tidemann is a research scientist with…

Report Being Developed On Lessons Learned From 2017 PED Outbreak

Manitoba Pork, in collaboration with the Canadian Animal Health Coalition and the Chief Veterinary Office of Manitoba, has developed a report looking at lessons learned from the 2017 PED virus…

Denver-Based Inocucor Acquires ATP Nutrition

ATP Nutrition, based in Oak Bluff, Manitoba, has been acquired by Denver-based Inocucor Corporation. Inocucor is a developer and producer of biological crop inputs, while ATP is a producer of…

Abundance In Red Meat Supplies Putting Pressure On Cattle Markets

The cattle markets have been under pressure recently. That according to Brian Perillat, manager and senior analyst with CanFax. He notes the struggles in the hog markets, are also impacting the beef…

It's National Soil Conservation Week

National Soil Conservation Week happens during the third week of April each year. This year the Soil Conservation Council of Canada (SCCC) is highlighting the importance of soil health and soil…

Pitura Seeds Breaks Ground On New Processing Plant Near Domain

Pitura Seeds, located near Domain, MB, recently broke ground on the largest family-owned pedigreed seed processing operation in western Canada. The company's new state-of-the-art cleaning facility…

Farmers Celebrate National Grain Week In Ottawa

Grain farmers from across Canada are in Ottawa this week for the inaugural National Grain Week, hosted by Grain Growers of Canada (GGC). Farmers will be advocating for policies that increase their…

Possible Strike at CP Rail

The possibility of a strike at CP Rail could be bad news for farmers who have already dealt with rail delays this year. Train conductors, engineers, and signal maintainers have been operating without…

CFA President Weighs In On Trade Issues

There's been a number of recent developments on the agricultural trade front, with talk lately that U.S. President Trump is exploring the notion of rejoining the Trans Pacific Partnership, with hopes…

Winter Hay Supplies Running Low In Some Areas

Hay supplies are becoming low in some areas of Manitoba, especially in the southwest. That according to Darren Chapman, chair of the Manitoba Forage and Grassland Association. He explained what led…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Community Events

04
Apr
2018
Flow - Regional High School Exhibition

04 April 2018 - 28 April 2018, 12:00 am - 4:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





19
Apr
2018
Winkler Festival of the Arts PIano Sessions

19 April 2018 8:45 am

PW Enns Centennial Concert Hall, Winkler





19
Apr
2018
Morden Festival of the Arts - FRENCH & ENGLISH SPEECH ARTS

19 April 2018 9:00 am

Morden Alliance Church, Morden





19
Apr
2018
Pembina Valley Local Food Market

19 April 2018 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm

Morden and District Chamber of Commerce, Morden





19
Apr
2018
Soup & Pie Supper - Gretna

19 April 2018 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm

Gretna School





19
Apr
2018
SOUP & PIE SUPPER - The Gardens on Tenth

19 April 2018 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

The Gardens on Tenth, Altona





19
Apr
2018
2018 P. W. Enns Business Awards Gala

19 April 2018 6:30 pm

Winkler Bergthaler Mennonite Church





Login