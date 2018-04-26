Research Project To Provide Health Benefits Of Consuming Grains

Details
A new research project at the University of Saskatchewan aims to provide Canadians with more information about the health benefits of consuming grains.

The Saskatchewan Wheat Development Commission, Alberta Wheat Commission and the Grain Farmers of Ontario are funding the study.

Dallas Carpenter, Communications Manager for Sask Wheat, says the project will look to fill a gap in the information collected on the nutritional benefits of foods made with whole grain, and that of non-whole grain enriched foods. 

"They want to fill that date gap by examining the consumption habits of Canadians that are included in the 2015 Canadian community health survey," he said. "They want to do that in order to provide Canadian consumers along with policymakers such as health Canada who put out the Canada food guide with better information, so they're making informed decisions about these things."

Carpenter says he wants the research to show that including grain and non-full grain foods can benefit Canadians.

"This study is going to hopefully provide greater market opportunities and provide Canadians consumers with the evidence they need to show that including both full grain and non-full grain foods in their diet are beneficial to their health and their nutrition."

The results of the project will start to become available in May and will continue to be released over the next two years.

