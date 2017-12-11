Richardson Acquires Bestland Air Near Starbuck, MB

Richardson International Limited has announced the acquisition of Bestland Air Ltd., an independent crop inputs retailer located near Starbuck, Manitoba.

“This business is an excellent addition to our Richardson Pioneer network as it will be an extension of our full-service Richardson Pioneer Ag Business Centre in Starbuck,” says Tom Hamilton, Vice-President, Agribusiness Operations. “It will provide us with additional capacity and enhance our ability to continue providing local producers with leading seed, fertilizer and crop inputs technologies.”

The transaction closed on Friday.

Richardson recently acquired 10 retail crop inputs locations from CHS Canada in October and purchased two independent, full-service retail crop inputs centres in Vermilion and Forestburg, AB last summer.

The company is also expanding its network by building new crop inputs facilities across the Prairies. Two new crop inputs centres opened in Elrose, SK last summer and in Pasqua, SK in November. A third new crops inputs facility is currently under construction in Wakaw, SK and will be open for business in 2018.