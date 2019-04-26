Richardson Donates $1 Million To STARS

STARS air ambulance has received a million dollar gift from Winnipeg-based James Richardson & Sons, Limited and Affiliated Companies.

“Our Firm is immensely proud to partner with STARS in support of their mission to provide life-saving care in the communities where our personnel, customers, their families and our neighbours live, work and play,” stated Hartley T. Richardson, President & Chief Executive Officer of James Richardson & Sons, Limited. “An abundance of our business locations are situated in rural areas across Western Canada, and knowing that a STARS air ambulance is at the ready should the unimaginable occur, provides us an immeasurable degree of peace of mind.”

The money will support STARS’ lifesaving operations in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and Eastern B.C. The logos of JR affiliated companies: Richardson International, Tundra Oil & Gas Limited and Tundra Energy Marketing Limited will be displayed throughout STARS’ fleet of helicopters.

“We are truly thankful to James Richardson & Sons, Limited and its affiliated companies for this support,” said STARS president and CEO Andrea Robertson. “STARS has one mandate and that is to be there for the next critically ill or injured person who may need us. By providing this important operational funding, the JR Group of Companies is helping to ensure we can fulfill our mandate and be there for those who require our world-class care and rapid transport.

“We are proud to call James Richardson & Sons, Limited and Affiliated Companies allies in the flight for life and look forward to showcasing their logos on our helicopters.”