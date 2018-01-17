Richardson Intl Leaves Canola Council of Canada

Today marks day one of the 41st Annual Manitoba Ag Days, taking place at the Keystone Centre in Brandon. Farm safety will be featured again this year, with 10 companies and organizations showcasing…
The 41st edition of Manitoba Ag Days gets underway today at the Keystone Centre in Brandon. An estimated 50,000 visitors are expected to pass through the Keystone Centre over the course of the next…
Herbicide resistance is becoming a big concern among Manitoba farmers. Dr. Rob Gulden, of the University of Manitoba, discussed the issue last week at St. Jean Farm Days. He says a recent survey has…
The senior market analyst with FarmLink Marketing Solutions says farmers have had to work harder over the past couple of marketing years. Neil Townsend notes in the past, high prices seemed to always…
The Manitoba government has officially signed onto the Canadian Agricultural Partnership (CAP). The new five-year agricultural policy is a multilateral agreement with the Government of Canada. A…
The province's soil fertility specialist says big yields means big nutrient removal and that leads to big fertilizer decisions. John Heard notes a soil test is the best way to determine what rate of…
The USDA released multiple reports Friday, including its January Crop Production, Quarterly Grain Stocks and Supply and Demand Reports. Market Analyst Brian Voth says there were no real big surprises…
Farmers attending St. Jean Farm Days Wednesday had a chance to find out more about a proposal to amalgamate five of the province's commodity organizations. Those involved include the Manitoba Wheat…
Applications are now open for the Cattlemen's Young Leaders (CYL) Mentorship Program for the 2018 to 2019 year. Youth Leadership Coordinator with the Canadian Cattlemen's Association, Emily Ritchie,…
The 41st Manitoba Ag Days is less than a week away. The show takes place January 16 - 18 at the Keystone Centre in Brandon. Media Coordinator Andrea Guthrie says those who come to the show will…
Fed cattle prices have been quite strong through the holidays. That from Brian Perillat, manager and senior analyst with Canfax. "It was a fairly strong market the last couple of weeks. Western…
NAFTA was a key focus at the 2018 Legislative Agriculture Chairs Summit (LACS) hosted by the State Ag and Rural Leaders (SARL) over the weekend in Kansas City, Missouri. Manitoba Agriculture Minister…
Another full slate of exhibitors are lined up for the 2017 St. Jean Farm Days that gets underway Wednesday. This year's event will mark the 33rd annual event. Gilbert Sabourin helps organize the two…
Federal Ag Minister Lawrence MacAulay travelled this week to Nashville, Tennessee, where he delivered a keynote address to the American Farm Bureau Federation's (AFBF) 2018 annual convention.…
After 32 years of operation, the Flax Council of Canada has announced that it will be closing its doors. The organization's office located in Winnipeg will be closed effective January 31, 2018…