Rising Farmland Prices Threaten Viability Of Family Farm: Senate Report

In a new report, the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Forestry says rising farmland prices threaten the viability of the family farm.

In 2015 the average price of an acre of farmland in Canada rose by 10% over the previous year.

“Economic conditions are conspiring against farmers, who already encounter more adversity than they need," said Senator Diane F. Griffin, Chair of the committee. "We need the government to help counter the market forces that are stacked against Canadian farmers which make it harder for them to buy the land they need to run successful farming enterprises.”

The committee’s report, A Growing Concern: How to Keep Farmland in the Hands of Canadian Farmers, makes five recommendations aimed at helping farmers acquire the land they need to make a living, including tax reform proposals and land-use planning changes.

The report says, if the government increased the amount of money established farmers could receive from the sale of their property without having to pay capital gains tax on it, it could make it easier for new farmers to buy land.

The committee also urges the federal and provincial governments to provide funding for research on farmland protection and to enhance the tools used to track land transactions.

