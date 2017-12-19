Roquette Announcement Highlight For Ag Minister In 2017

We're approaching the one-year anniversary of an important announcement for Manitoba's agriculture industry.

France-based food processor Roquette announced last January that it would be building the world's largest pea processing plant near Portage la Prairie at a cost of roughly $400 million.

Manitoba Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler says the announcement was one of the big highlights from the past year.

"It's one that it's kind of hard to stop talking about, we're so happy that we're moving forward," he commented.

Eichler notes construction is well underway.

"They're bringing in a thousand loads of aggregate a day to get the site ready," he explained. "A lot of that impacts on the whole province, in order to get more value for Manitobans and capitalize on that investment. They're still bullish about the April 2019 deadline."

Eichler was in France earlier this fall to meet with officials from Roquette and to tour one of the company's facilities in the region.