Roquette Gives Update On Portage Facility

Roquette gave farmers an update on its pea processing facility going up near Portage la Prairie.

Risk/Grain Department Manager John Buch was in Brandon last week speaking at Manitoba Ag Days.

"We'll likely be contracting probably later this fall for the 2020 crop," he said. "It's possible that we might contract some stuff for 2019, however unlikely with the plant not starting up until the fall of 2020."

Buch says Manitoba yellow pea acres over the last year or two probably aren't enough to meet Roquette's demand for the plant, however he says there are certainly enough peas across Canada and believes Manitoba acres will increase as the market develops.