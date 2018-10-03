Details
If you've been wondering what's going on with the Roquette's pea processing facility construction site in the RM Portage la Prairie, it's starting to bustle again after about a year's delay.

Jim Bozikis is the head of Communications and Public Affairs in the Americas for Roquette, and brings us up to date.

"We are preparing to resume construction on our facility in Portage in order to build the largest pea protein production facility to date," says Bozikis. "You're seeing some trailers on site now. The construction trailers are moving in on the site this week, and we expect true excavation to being probably around the end of the month or the very beginning of November."

He notes they're expecting pea protein production in 2020, with a couple of years of construction slated to occur.

