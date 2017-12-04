Sask & Quebec Win Canada's Oustanding Young Farmer Awards

The 2017 Canada's Outstanding Young Farmer Awards were handed out over the weekend in Penticton, BC.

This year's winners were Derek & Tannis Axten of Saskatchewan and Véronique Bouchard & François Handfield of Quebec. Derek and Tannis focus on intercropping and companion cropping to improve the soil health. Véronique & François operate an organic vegetable farm.

Brent and Kirsty Oswald of Steinbach represented Manitoba at the event. The couple operate Cottonwood Holsteins, a mixed dairy and grain farm which was started by Brent's grandparents in the 1930's.