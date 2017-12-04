Details
Category: Ag News

The 2017 Canada's Outstanding Young Farmer Awards were handed out over the weekend in Penticton, BC.

This year's winners were Derek & Tannis Axten of Saskatchewan and Véronique Bouchard & François Handfield of Quebec. Derek and Tannis focus on intercropping and companion cropping to improve the soil health. Véronique & François operate an organic vegetable farm.

Brent and Kirsty Oswald of Steinbach represented Manitoba at the event. The couple operate Cottonwood Holsteins, a mixed dairy and grain farm which was started by Brent's grandparents in the 1930's.

More Ag News

Sask & Quebec Win Canada's Oustanding Young Farmer Awards

The 2017 Canada's Outstanding Young Farmer Awards were handed out over the weekend in Penticton, BC. This year's winners were Derek & Tannis Axten of Saskatchewan and Véronique Bouchard & François…

A&W Supports Beef Research

On Friday A&W announced a $5 million investment in the Canadian beef industry with a donation to the University of Saskatchewan’s new Livestock and Forage Centre of Excellence. The facility being…

Wheat Markets One Of The Big Stories In 2017

The president of IntelliFARM Inc says wheat will be one of the big stories of the 2017 markets. Brian Voth notes the big rally seen during seeding and into early summer, and a loss of wheat acres in…

Grain Elevators Of Manitoba Documented In New Book

Jim Pearson, an author from Delia, AB, has continued his book series on the grain elevators of Western Canada. His latest book is Vanishing Sentinels: Volume IV The Remaining Grain Elevators of…

Canadian Dairy Commission Maintains Current Support Prices For Butter And Skim Milk Powder

The Canadian Dairy Commission (CDC) has announced that it will be maintaining the current support prices for butter and skim milk powder. As of February 1, 2018, the support price for butter will…

Manitoban Inducted Into Canadian Ag Hall of Fame

Robynne Anderson, who was raised on a family seed farm in Manitoba, was one of three women to be inducted into the Canadian Agricultural Hall of Fame Thursday night in Calgary. Also inducted were…

No Movement To India's Rules On Canadian Fumigation Of Pulses

It has been a long few weeks and there is still no real movement when it comes to India's rules on Canadian fumigation of pulses. Progress has apparently stalled and officials believe India is now…

Province Extends Deadline For Climate and Green Plan Survey

The Province is giving Manitobans more time to comment on the Made-in-Manitoba Climate and Green Plan. The deadline to fill out the online survey has been extended to December 22, 2017. “Our…

Proposed Act Aims To Improve Watershed Management

The Manitoba government has introduced new proposed legislation aimed at strengthening watershed management. Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler, who took part in Thursday's announcement, noted this…

Beausejour Company Brings Sunflower Crush Back to Manitoba

Melo's Finest is a cold press sunflower oil produced right here in Manitoba. M&C Commodities in Beausejour has been producing the product now for about three months. President and CEO Carlos Melo…

CGC Conducting Grain Grading System Review

Changes could be on the way for Canada's grain grading system. The Canadian Grain Commission (CGC) is currently reviewing all aspects of its system with the goal of making it more relevant to the…

Canada's Pulse Market Takes Hit Following India Tariff Announcement

There's still lots of buzz about India putting an import tariff on peas earlier this month. President of intelliFARM Inc., Brian Voth, says it's one of those black swan events no one can predict. "It…

Government of Canada Issues Statement Regarding Pulse Exports To India

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, and the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of International Trade, issued the following statement Wednesday on…

Canada Restores Market Access For Pork to Argentina

The federal government announced Wednesday that it has successfully restored market access for Canadian pork exports to Argentina, effective immediately. "Today's announcement is a great example of…

Associate Ag Critic Barlow Hears Concerns

The Federal Conservative's Associate Agriculture Critic John Barlow paid a visit to Canadian Western Agribition in Regina last week. He says one of the key issues of concern right now is what’s…

Janzen Enjoying New Role As Foodgrains Bank Rep

The Canadian Foodgrains Bank's new representative for Manitoba has been busy over the past couple of weeks, meeting with farmers and other stakeholders. Gordon Janzen of Winnipeg started his new job…

Lean Hog Futures Open Week Steady To Slightly Higher

Lean hog futures opened the week steady to slightly higher with the nearby contracts experiencing the largest gains. Tyler Fulton, director of risk management with Hams Marketing Services, notes that…

Farm Family Award Added To Royal Manitoba Winter Fair

Six farm families will be honoured at this year's Royal Manitoba Winter Fair taking place at Brandon's Keystone Centre March 26 - 31. The Provincial Exhibition of Manitoba has teamed up with the Bank…

Beef Producers Hosting First Ever National Check-Off Town Hall

Manitoba’s beef producers will have the opportunity to learn more about the importance of the National Check-Off and where those dollars are spent December 7th in MacGregor. The first ever National…

Agribition Helps To Promote Canadian Agriculture

Canadian Western Agribition wrapped up on Saturday in Regina. The show attracts buyers from around the world. Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay visited the show on Friday and said events…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

More Ag News

MPSG Soybean Variety Guide Now Available

National Farmers Union Elects New President

Canadian Western Agribition Attracts Huge Crowds

Federal Government Announces Priorities Under Canadian Agricultural Partnership

"If All Natural Is What They Want, That's What We Need To Produce"

Optimism In Manitoba's Sheep Industry

Canadian Pork Council Highlights Successful Mission To China

CN Expecting To Move Large Crop This Winter

Eichler Tours Roquette In France

Manitoba Beef Producers Pleased With Throne Speech

MacAulay Wraps Up Ag Trade Mission In China

Farm Women Gather In Brandon For Annual Conference

KAP Pleased To See Ag Highlighted In Throne Speech

Agriculture Mentioned In Throne Speech

Soy Canada Takes Part In China Trade Mission

MacAulay Busy Promoting Canadian Ag In China

Canadian Bison Association Holds Annual Convention

Agribition Underway In Regina

Pulse Canada Officials Discuss Key Issues In India

Canola Council Wraps Up Trade Mission to China

Ag News Archives

Community Events

26
Oct
2017
Pickelball

26 October 2017 - 21 December 2017, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Emerado Centennial School, Winkler





13
Nov
2017
Great Violinists, Great Concertos

13 November 2017 - 18 December 2017, 7:00 pm - 9:15 pm

Bryce Hall, University of Winnipeg





16
Nov
2017
Minds in Motion - Altona

16 November 2017 - 04 January 2018, 9:30 am - 11:30 am

The Gardens on Tenth, Altona





19
Nov
2017
Pitching Clinic

19 November 2017 - 18 March 2018, 12:00 am - 2:00 pm

Central Plains RecPlex, Southport MB





20
Nov
2017
Great Violinists, Great Concertos

20 November 2017 - 25 December 2017, 7:00 pm - 9:15 pm

Bryce Hall, University of Winnipeg





23
Nov
2017
Minds in Motion - Altona

23 November 2017 - 11 January 2018, 9:30 am - 11:30 am

The Gardens on Tenth, Altona





24
Nov
2017
New Exhibitions Opening at the MHC Gallery

24 November 2017 - 20 January 2018, 7:30 pm - 7:30 pm

MHC Gallery, Winnipeg





Login