Saskatchewan Ag Minister Lyle Stewart Stepping Down

Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister Lyle Stewart has announced plans to step away from the agriculture portfolio as he battles colorectal cancer.

This is the second time in four years that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

Stewart will be undergoing several months of aggressive treatment. He notes agriculture is a very important portfolio in Saskatchewan and given his current circumstances, he didn’t feel like he would be able to give the position the attention it deserved.

He was first elected to the Legislature in 1999 and was appointed Agriculture Minister in 2012.

Stewart will remain as MLA for Lumsden-Morse.

Premier Scott Moe is expected to name a new Agriculture Minister next week.