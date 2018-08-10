Details
Category: Ag News

Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister Lyle Stewart has announced plans to step away from the agriculture portfolio as he battles colorectal cancer.

This is the second time in four years that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

Stewart will be undergoing several months of aggressive treatment. He notes agriculture is a very important portfolio in Saskatchewan and given his current circumstances, he didn’t feel like he would be able to give the position the attention it deserved.

He was first elected to the Legislature in 1999 and was appointed Agriculture Minister in 2012.

Stewart will remain as MLA for Lumsden-Morse.

Premier Scott Moe is expected to name a new Agriculture Minister next week.

More Ag News

Saskatchewan Ag Minister Lyle Stewart Stepping Down

Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister Lyle Stewart has announced plans to step away from the agriculture portfolio as he battles colorectal cancer. This is the second time in four years that he has been…

Nutrien Ag Solutions Hosts Soybean Plot Tour

Nutrien Ag Solutions (formerly Crop Production Services) hosted its second annual soybean plot tour this week along Highway 23 near the community of Kane, MB. Crop Production Advisor Curtis Martens…

Hay Shortage Means Producers Need To Plan Ahead

The Manitoba Forage and Grassland Association (MFGA) is reminding all producers to plan ahead for the fall and winter feeding periods. Many hay producers are reporting decreased yields and slow…

Manitoba Clubroot Cases Continue To Increase

Below is a summary from the Manitoba Insect & Disease Update dated August 8, 2018 Disease: Symptoms of clubroot in canola have been confirmed in a number of additional fields, bringing the total…

Soybean Market Starting To Claw Its Way Back

After a rough few months, there finally seems to be some optimism when looking at the soybean markets. Jon Driedger is a market analyst with FarmLink Marketing Solutions. "I think in many ways you…

Legend Seeds Hosts Annual Knowledge Plot Tours

Legend Seeds is hosting its annual corn and soybean Knowledge Plot Tours this week near Brandon and Winkler. Jeff Bereza is the director of sales and marketing with Legend Seeds Canada. He talked…

Harvest Ramps Up: Weekly Crop Report

Manitoba Agriculture says dry conditions are continuing across much of the province. Moisture stress is becoming evident in many crops and rainfall is needed to help with grain fill. Hail occurred in…

Saudi Arabia Closes Borders To Canadian Wheat And Barley

Canada's wheat industry is facing yet another challenge. As a result of a diplomatic dispute, shipments of Canadian wheat and barley will no longer be accepted into Saudi Arabia. Cereals Canada…

CGC Implements Changes For Start Of The New Crop Year

The Canadian Grain Commission (CGC) began implementing changes August 1 as part of the Wheat Modernization plan. Lonny McKague is a Commissioner with the CGG and says 29 varieties of wheat are being…

Simplot To Use Gene Editing Technology To Eliminate Food Waste

The J.R. Simplot Company has announced that it has entered into a licensing agreement with Corteva Agriscience, Agriculture Division of DowDuPont, and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, that…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login