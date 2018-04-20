Seeding Still A Ways Off For Some Producers

While it may be hard to believe, as of Thursday farmers in some parts of the province were still looking at snow covered fields.

Keystone Agricultural Producers President Dan Mazier, who farms near Brandon, says there's still lots of snow out in that area, adding they're at least two weeks away from the start of seeding.

He notes precipitation would definitely help in some areas.

"I think for the pastures' sake, it would be nice to have a nice half inch rain or inch rain just to draw the frost out...It's been so cold, there's been a lot of work not done out in yards, guys are just starting to get out now."

Mazier says, on average, a farm in Manitoba can be sowed in about 14 days, which still gives producers plenty of time to get the job done.