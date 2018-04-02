Senate Approves Changes to Bill C-49

Details
Category: Ag News

Legislation containing solutions to the current grain backlog has been passed by the Senate, but there are still a couple steps before it becomes law.

A total of 19 amendments were made to Bill C-49, and after sending it back to the Senate for further debate, it was passed on Thursday, March 29.

Federal Conservative Associate Agriculture Critic John Barlow says three amendments will have a direct impact on agriculture.

"The three are changes to the long haul interswitching provisions, which is to make more accessible to shippers around movement and direction of good rail service, especially in the Maritimes. The other one is adding soybeans to the schedule of crops under the maximum revenue entitlement. They were excluded previously. The other one is some actions on the Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA), which gives them the authority to act on it's own motion."

This means the CTA would have the authority to proactively monitor the transportation system, identify and investigate problems, and take necessary action without the Government having to step in.

The amended legislation still needs to pass the House of Commons before it becomes law, which will resume for it's next sitting on April 16.

Barlow also expressed concern that it may be too late for an Order-in-Council to fix the current grain backlog, and producers have come to terms that this is a lost season.

"I think we are almost too late now that an Order-in-Council would really have the impact to turn things around. It may, but this is something that the Liberal government should have done weeks ago, if not months ago to address this crisis."

An Order-in-Council would be a temporary measure while the grain industry waits for Bill C-49 to become law.

Barlow says the Conservatives saw grain transportation was going to be an issue back in October, but the Liberals didn't take any action.

He adds last week, Federal Ag Minister, Lawrence MacAulay, said he can't force the rail companies to move grain.

"But that's not the case, he can. If they would've implemented an Order-in-Council, they would've put minimum grain volumes and financial penalties if they (rail companies) didn't meet those requirements, so he could've done that, and the fact that he doesn't seem to understand that is a concern for farmers."

Barlow says the backlog has tarnished Canada's global reputation as a reliable supplier.

More Ag News

Senate Approves Changes to Bill C-49

Legislation containing solutions to the current grain backlog has been passed by the Senate, but there are still a couple steps before it becomes law. A total of 19 amendments were made to Bill C-49,…

Policies overseas a focus with seeding approaching

With spring seeding just weeks away farmers are watching what's happening in the global marketplace, especially with India’s tariffs on pulses and Italy’s labelling policy on durum. The policy means…

Canadian Beef Cattle Check-off Kicks In

The Canadian Beef Cattle Check-Off Agency has begun collecting the increased Canadian Beef Cattle Check Off. The increase to $2.50 per head took effect Sunday and was deemed necessary by the industry…

Canola Research Hub Thriving Three Years After Launch

An online database launched three years ago continues to provide a central location for canola-agronomic research. Barbara Chabih is the Program Coordinator with the Canola Council of Canada. She…

CAP Takes Effect, Replaces Growing Forward 2

The new Canadian Agricultural Partnership took effect Sunday, replacing Growing Forward 2. According to Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay, the new five-year agricultural policy will help…

4-H Leaders Snag Provincial Volunteer Award

4-H Manitoba leaders are winners of the 2018 Premier's Volunteer Service Award by Volunteer Manitoba. "We're pretty excited," said Carlie Whetter, President of the Manitoba 4-H Council. She added…

Monsanto Expands Post-Secondary Scholarship Opportunities

Graduating high school students could get some help in paying for their post-secondary education. Monsanto Company is once again offering the Monsanto Fund Opportunity Scholarship Program to eligible…

Lower Soybean Acre Expectations Highlighted in Latest WASDE Report

The markets were caught off guard by the latest WASDE report issued Thursday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as expected planted soybean acres were lowered and the outlook for corn acres was…

Economic Analysis Examines AI Versus Natural Service in Cattle Breeding

As bull sale catalogues start to pile up in the mail, producers are making decisions on their breeding programs. Manager of CanFax Research Services, Brenna Grant, was a part of an economic analysis…

Four Oak Farm Named 2018 BMO Farm Family

The Dueck family of Kleefeld, Man. have been named the 2018 BMO Farm Family. The winner was announced Wednesday at the 111th Royal Manitoba Winter Fair in Brandon. Four Oak Farm was founded in 1958…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Community Events

02
Apr
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

02 April 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





03
Apr
2018
Get Better Together

03 April 2018 1:00 pm

Swan Lake First Nation





03
Apr
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

03 April 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





03
Apr
2018
Retirement, Farm Succession, Estate Planning Seminar

03 April 2018 - 04 April 2018, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Morden Access Event Centre - Community Hall





04
Apr
2018
Altona Curling Club Fish Fry

04 April 2018 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Rhineland Pioneer Centre





04
Apr
2018
Gardening in MB

04 April 2018 6:30 pm

Regional Connections Altona, Altona





04
Apr
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

04 April 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





Login