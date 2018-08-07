Simplot To Use Gene Editing Technology To Eliminate Food Waste

The J.R. Simplot Company has announced that it has entered into a licensing agreement with Corteva Agriscience, Agriculture Division of DowDuPont, and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, that will provide the company with access to a number of gene editing tools.

The technology can reduce bruising and browning of potatoes, helping to eliminate a portion of the 3.6 billion pounds of potato food waste each year.

“We’re excited to add CRISPR-Cas9 technology to our platform of tools aimed at providing more sustainable produce for the industry,” said Susan Collinge PhD, Vice President of Simplot Plant Sciences in a news release. “These pioneering tools may enable growers to achieve higher yields on less land resulting in fewer pesticides, water and labor needs while extending the quality of a consumer’s favorite foods.”

Simplot is one of the largest potato processors in North America and processes a variety of fruits and vegetables around the world.

“We applaud Simplot for taking the initiative to broaden their portfolio of food technologies to further enhance sustainability and reduce food waste,” said Neal Gutterson, Chief Technology Officer at Corteva Agriscience. “CRISPR-Cas9 offers farmers and consumers so many great benefits. It’s exciting to see a company with such a strong innovation track record putting CRISPR-Cas9 to work.”

Each year, 35 percent of fresh potatoes, worth over $1.7 billion dollars, are lost because of waste from poor storage or shelf life according to the Journal of Consumer Affairs.