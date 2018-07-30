Details
Category: Ag News

 

It's something that not a lot of farmers think about, but tillage erosion can play a major factor when it comes to yield results.

Marla Rieckman is the soil management specialist with Manitoba Agriculture.

She had a few tips on how to prevent erosion.

"You want to think first of all about slowing down," explained Rieckman. "Anything that you can do to spend less time on that soil. Less passes is important, but going slower is something that most people don't think about because we are strapped for time in the fall, we want to go fast, we want to get across the field as quickly as possible; but with that speed you actually throw soil a lot more and as a result of that you're going to move soil a greater distance, potentially."

Rieckman notes rotating the type of tillage equipment being used is also important. She adds a lot of the new high-speed shallow tillage machines often pulverize the soil, which can leave it more susceptible to wind or water erosion.

marla curtis soilMarla Riekman and Curtis Cavers (AAFC) at Crops-A-Palooza 2018

More Ag News

Slow Down To Prevent Tillage Erosion

It's something that not a lot of farmers think about, but tillage erosion can play a major factor when it comes to yield results. Marla Rieckman is the soil management specialist with Manitoba…

Canada Needs More Farm Workers

Finding good help on the farm or ranch can be a major challenge. It’s not uncommon for some operations to hire custom harvesters to get the crop in the bin rather than run the risk of inclement…

More Farmers Deciding To Straight-Cut Canola

Variability seems to be a common theme this year when talking about crops in Manitoba. Angela Brackenreed is an agronomist with the Canola Council of Canada. "It's a really mixed bag across the…

Province Providing Resources To Livestock Producers Affected By Dry Conditions

Manitoba Agriculture is reminding producers affected by dry conditions of the programs and services available to livestock producers to manage forage shortages. To date, low levels of precipitation…

AGT Food and Ingredients Looking To Go Private

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. could see a management buyout in a move to take the company private. The Saskatchewan-based food and pulse processor supplies export and domestic markets, with…

Flax Crop Looking Good, Dry Conditions Cause Staging

There are roughly 38,000 acres of flax being grown this year in Manitoba, 2,000 of which are organic. Manitoba Agriculture Oilseed Specialist Dane Froese was one of the presenters this week at…

Grain World - Farm Link Marketing Solutions Crop Tour

FarmLink’s market analysts and advisors are out evaluating this year’s crop. Senior Market Analyst Neil Townsend says overall across the Prairies there’s a real variability in this year’s crop.…

New Corn, Soybean Varieties Showcased At Wesmar Seeds Plot Tour

Wesmar Seeds hosted its summer information plot tour near Altona on Thursday. Owner Wes Martens commented on how the soybean and corn plots were looking. "The plots look great," he said. "We're…

MacAulay Attending G20 Ag Ministers Meeting In Argentina

Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Lawrence MacAulay is in South America this week to create new market opportunities for Canadian farmers and processors. During his time in Buenos Aires, Argentina…

Farmers Gather In Portage For Crops-A-Palooza

Seven of the province's commodity groups were on hand Wednesday in Portage la Prairie, for the first ever Crops-A-Palooza field day. The event was organized by the National Sunflower Association of…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login