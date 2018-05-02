Soil Moisture Levels OK For Cereals, Could Impact Fertilizer Decisions

The timing of seeding for this year's cereal crops is right on track with other years.

That from Anne Kirk, cereal specialist with Manitoba Agriculture.

She notes conditions are dry, adding last month was one of the driest April's on record.

"From what I've heard right now is that moisture conditions for seeding are OK. People are able, in general, I think to plant into moisture. I think another consideration is also fertilizer. When considering nitrogen fertilizer, it does move through the soil with moisture."

Kirk adds seed-placed nitrogen will also be affected by the dry conditions, noting the rate of application should be reduced to account for the fact that the nitrogen may not be moving away from the seed.

She notes the average soil temperature across Manitoba is about 7.5 degrees.