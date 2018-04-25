Soil Test Can Help Prevent Root Rot

Details
Fusarium and Aphanomyces are the most damaging root rots in Manitoba.

Manitoba Pulse and Soybean Growers Production Specialist Laryssa Stevenson had some advice to help reduce the risk of disease in peas.

"We recommend using a four-year crop rotation to maximize pea yield but if you have Aphanomyces, then you have to wait at least six to seven years before growing peas again to avoid inoculate build up," she said. "You can confirm the presence of Aphanomyces in your fields by doing a soil test ahead of planting. Seed treatments can provide good, early season control of Fusarium and can provide suppression of Aphanomyces."

Stevenson says other factors in reducing root rot include early and shallow seeding, well drained fields, disease-free seed, and good crop nutrition.

