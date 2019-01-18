Soybean Growers Experienced Lower Yields, Green Seed In 2018

Details
Category: Ag News

Soybeans was one of the many crops affected by dry conditions last year.

Cassandra Tkachuk, production specialist with Manitoba Pulse and Soybean Growers (MPSG), talked about the 2018 growing season last week at St. Jean Farm Days.

"One of the big issues was reduced yields and green seed," she said. "Early rapid maturation from lack of rainfall in July through August contributed to all of these issues but the green seed was a big one here, especially in the Red River Valley."

She adds on the plus side there was not a lot of root rot or white mold pressure.

Tkachuk notes the fall rains we had were helpful in replenishing some of the soil moisture.

