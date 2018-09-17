Soybean Growers Seeing Green This Harvest

Many soybean growers in Manitoba are seeing green seeds this harvest season.

This year's warm, dry conditions, have caused many seeds to prematurely ripen, resulting in chlorophyll getting locked into the seed.

"That becomes an issue for farmers because it's a grading issue, said Manitoba Agriculture Pulse Specialist Dennis Lange. "If you're over three per cent, you drop down into a lower grade and that means there's some discounts to be applied...It's something interesting that we really haven't seen before. Sometimes we see frost issues that may arise where you see the green seed locked in but we haven't seen that in a number of years. This caught a lot of people by surprise this summer."

Lange says its important for farmers to talk to their buyer regarding any possible discounts.

He notes leaving the soybeans out in the field for an extra couple of days may help to reduce the number of green seeds, although it won't completely eliminate the problem. According to Lange, a study out of Ontario showed that aerating the soybeans for a number of months did little or nothing to solve the problem.