Details
Category: Ag News

Many soybean growers in Manitoba are seeing green seeds this harvest season.

This year's warm, dry conditions, have caused many seeds to prematurely ripen, resulting in chlorophyll getting locked into the seed.

"That becomes an issue for farmers because it's a grading issue, said Manitoba Agriculture Pulse Specialist Dennis Lange. "If you're over three per cent, you drop down into a lower grade and that means there's some discounts to be applied...It's something interesting that we really haven't seen before. Sometimes we see frost issues that may arise where you see the green seed locked in but we haven't seen that in a number of years. This caught a lot of people by surprise this summer."

Lange says its important for farmers to talk to their buyer regarding any possible discounts.

He notes leaving the soybeans out in the field for an extra couple of days may help to reduce the number of green seeds, although it won't completely eliminate the problem. According to Lange, a study out of Ontario showed that aerating the soybeans for a number of months did little or nothing to solve the problem.

More Ag News

Manitoba Farms Open Doors To The Public

Over 40 host sites participated in Open Farm Day, held Sunday throughout the province. Brad and Leanne Anderson of Cypress River opened their mixed farm to the public. The couple showcased farm…

Soybean Growers Seeing Green This Harvest

Many soybean growers in Manitoba are seeing green seeds this harvest season. This year's warm, dry conditions, have caused many seeds to prematurely ripen, resulting in chlorophyll getting locked…

Manitoba Producers Eligible For Livestock Tax Deferral Provision

The federal government is providing further relief for livestock producers affected by this year's dry conditions. Extreme weather conditions have caused feed shortfalls, which has led to designated…

Livestock Producers Eligible For Water Source Development Funding

The Manitoba government is taking another step to help livestock producers who have been affected by dry conditions. “Manitoba Agriculture supports our livestock sector across the province, and we…

Province Supports HyLife With Tax Incentive

On Friday, Premier Brian Pallister announced that the Manitoba government is supporting an expansion project at HyLife Foods Ltd. “Our economy is growing here in Neepawa and throughout Manitoba,…

(VIDEO) U of M Opens New Dairy Research Facility

On Thursday, the University of Manitoba officially opened the Dairy Farmers of Manitoba Discovery and Learning Complex at the Glenlea Research Station. The 60-cow facility, which features modern…

Railways Outline Strategies During Grain Transportation Roundtable

The Federal Government’s Grain Transportation Roundtable on Wednesday in Saskatoon brought together railways, grain companies, and farm organizations. In the last few years, farmers have seen a real…

Farmers Shift Focus To Soybean Harvest

Farmers will be busy harvesting soybeans over the next couple of weeks. In this week's crop report, Manitoba Agriculture was pegging soybean harvest at about 15 per cent complete across the province.…

Federal Ministers Hold Roundtable Discussion On Grain Transportation

The Federal Liberals are held a caucus retreat this week in Saskatoon. Federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau and Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay also took time out to hold roundtable…

Canadian Grain Commission Says Licensing Exemptions Will Continue

The Canadian Grain Commission says it will continue to exempt feed mills, agents with primary or process elevator facilities and producer railway car loading facilities from licensing requirements.…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login