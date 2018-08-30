Soybean Harvest Underway

Details
The 2018 soybean harvest has officially started in southeast and south central Manitoba.

Cassandra Tkachuk with Manitoba Pulse and Soybean Growers (MPSG) says early yield reports are in the range of 30 to 32 bushels per acre.

"We have been consistently one to two weeks ahead of schedule since the dry conditions really started affecting soybean crops...This is definately earlier than normal," she commented.

Tkachuk adds the pea harvest is near completion with yields ranging from 30 to 80 bushels per acre.

Dry bean harvest is also underway with early yields coming in at 1,600 to 2,000 pounds per acre for pinto beans and 1,500 to 1,800 pounds per acre for cranberry beans.

