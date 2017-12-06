Spread Of PED Slowing In Manitoba

There have been no new cases of the PED virus in Manitoba since the end of October, keeping the total number of infected premises at 80 so far in 2017.

Manitoba Pork's Manager of Swine Health Programs Jenelle Hamblin says currently there are 29 premises at PED transitional and 19 at presumptive negative status.

She talked about some of the factors which may have led to this recent success.

"The awareness of the disease and the biosecurity protocols that producers have been following definitely play a part. The season of course is something that we have to consider. The cold weather, the virus doesn't move super well."

Hamblin expects the risk will increase again in the spring, along with the wet, cool conditions.

She adds biosecurity across the sector is key to preventing disease spread, and producers must maintain vigilance throughout the winter months.