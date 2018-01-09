St. Jean Preparing To Host 33rd Annual Farm Show

Another full slate of exhibitors are lined up for the 2017 St. Jean Farm Days that gets underway Wednesday. This year's event will mark the 33rd annual event.

Gilbert Sabourin helps organize the two day event and said it all got started with the ag rep in Morris along with a few farmers from the St. Jean area. He noted it started as a one-day event the first year and has been running for two days ever since.

"They used to have a men's and ladies' program and a few exhibitors around the big hall. And then as attendance grew and more exhibitors wanted in, we dedicated the big hall just as exhibitor space and then we speakers in the small hall - both for men and women."

According to Sabourin, 59 exhibitors are slated to set up at St. Jean Farm Days this year with another 5 on the waiting list.

As for what's up for discussion during the speaker sessions, Sabourin said topics include grain markets, fertility, crop production and budget, weather forecasts and drainage. He noted there will also be a short update on the amalgamation of the commodity groups in Manitoba.

Between 85 and 130 people are expected to take-in the 2017 St. Jean Farm Days.

Sabourin pointed out that attendance hasn't changed much since the event started over three decades ago, noting there is a real need for information among farmers.

St. Jean Farm Days gets underway at 8 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the St. Jean Centennial Hall. Cost is $6/person or $10/couple per day and that includes an all-you-can-eat continental breakfast and lunch featuring the famous split pea and lentil soups.