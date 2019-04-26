Stand Establishment Important For Canola

Details
Category: Ag News

It will probably be a couple more weeks before canola seeding gets underway in Manitoba.

Angela Brackenreed with the Canola Council of Canada had this advice.

"We need to make sure that we're getting a good stand and ideally that's a uniform stand but also a stand of somewhere in the range of five to eight plants per square foot," she said. "So to accomplish that, we need to know what our thousand seed weight is and all of our bags will tell us what that thousand seed weight is, and we need to calibrate our drill and vary it as we have varying seed sizes."

Brackenreed says farmers can go to www.canolacalculator.ca to help figure out the correct seeding rate.

Stats Canada is anticipating lower canola acres in Manitoba this year, declining from 3.4 million acres in 2018 to 3.3 million acres in 2019.

