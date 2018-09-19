Statistics Canada Forecasting Record Corn Crop

Statistics Canada is predicting a record corn for grain crop this year.

The agency's model-based principal field crop estimates forecast record production of 14.5 million tonnes of corn for grain. Canola production is estimated to be 21.0 million tonnes in 2018, while soybean production is estimated to be 7.5 million tonnes.

Despite dry conditions earlier in the growing season, recent weather changes, particularly in the Prairies, have improved the overall conditions and the outlook on production is better than originally estimated in July.

Production is estimated to increase in 2018 compared with 2017 for total wheat, spring wheat, durum wheat, barley, chick peas, corn for grain, dry beans, mixed grains, mustard seed, and sunflowers.

Production is estimated to be down in 2018 compared with the previous year for canary seed, canola, dry peas, flaxseed, fall rye, lentils, oats, soybeans, and winter wheat.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL REPORT