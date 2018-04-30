Stay Safe During Spring Seeding

Farmers, drivers and agricultural equipment operators to make road safety a priority this spring. As seeding gets underway, oversized equipment will be travelling on Manitoba highways over the next few weeks.

Farmers and agricultural equipment operators need to:

• ensure all machinery is equipped with proper lighting, signage and reflectors when travelling on roadways, as required by The Highway Traffic Act;

• ensure lights, signage and reflectors are visible and clean;

• use a pilot vehicle when transporting oversized agricultural equipment;

• move equipment during the day on secondary roads whenever possible;

• ensure equipment fits under power lines and on bridge structures (check width and height); and

• map out routes before transporting equipment and get appropriate permits from Manitoba Hydro and Manitoba Infrastructure when applicable.

Motorists should:

• slow down when approaching farm equipment as it is often travelling at reduced speeds and taking up a considerable amount of room on the road;

• pay attention to turn signals and possible lane changes;

• only pass when it is clearly safe to do so; and

• be patient.

For more information about moving farm equipment safely, including dimensions when permits are required, visit www.gov.mb.ca/mit/mcd/mcpd/mfes.html.