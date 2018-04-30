Details
Category: Ag News

 

Farmers, drivers and agricultural equipment operators to make road safety a priority this spring. As seeding gets underway, oversized equipment will be travelling on Manitoba highways over the next few weeks.

Farmers and agricultural equipment operators need to:
• ensure all machinery is equipped with proper lighting, signage and reflectors when travelling on roadways, as required by The Highway Traffic Act;
• ensure lights, signage and reflectors are visible and clean;
• use a pilot vehicle when transporting oversized agricultural equipment;
• move equipment during the day on secondary roads whenever possible;
• ensure equipment fits under power lines and on bridge structures (check width and height); and
• map out routes before transporting equipment and get appropriate permits from Manitoba Hydro and Manitoba Infrastructure when applicable.

Motorists should:
• slow down when approaching farm equipment as it is often travelling at reduced speeds and taking up a considerable amount of room on the road;
• pay attention to turn signals and possible lane changes;
• only pass when it is clearly safe to do so; and
• be patient.

For more information about moving farm equipment safely, including dimensions when permits are required, visit www.gov.mb.ca/mit/mcd/mcpd/mfes.html.

More Ag News

Stay Safe During Spring Seeding

Farmers, drivers and agricultural equipment operators to make road safety a priority this spring. As seeding gets underway, oversized equipment will be travelling on Manitoba highways over the next…

India Bans Imports Of Yellow Peas Until July

India has restricted yellow pea imports until the end of June. The ban is the latest in a series of moves made by the Indian government to reduce the number of peas coming into the country. Last…

Cereals Canada Welcomes MRL On Manipulator Plant Growth Regulator

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the United States has established a maximum residue limit on chlormequat chloride, the active ingredient in MANIPULATOR Plant Growth Regulator. Cam Dahl,…

Ag Minister Says Roquette Construction Still On Schedule

Construction at Roquette's new pea processing facility near Portage la Prairie is full-steam ahead according to Manitoba Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler. He took some time to dispel the rumours of…

Tories Call On Ag Minister To Take Action On Bill C-49

Federal Conservative Associate Agriculture Critic John Barlow is calling on Canada's Ag Minister to show some leadership in passing Bill C-49 (The Transportation Modernization Act). Barlow says for…

Surprising Numbers In Stats Canada Seeding Intentions Report

Statistics Canada released its Principle Field Crop Areas report Friday morning. Canadian farmers expect to plant fewer acres of soybeans and canola in 2018, crops that were both at record high…

Green Gold Program Predicts 'Hay Day'

It's been almost a decade since the Manitoba Forage and Grassland Association (MFGA) adopted the Green Gold Program. The organization uses the program to help determine the optimal cutting date for…

Winter Wheat Starting To Grow

This week's warmer temperatures have brought Manitoba's winter wheat crop back to life. Elmer Kaskiw, agronomist with Ducks Unlimited, has visited a number of fields in recent days. "Most fields are…

CFA Sends Open Letter Urging Passage Of Bill C-49

The Canadian Federation of Agriculture (CFA) has sent an open letter to Members of Parliament asking them to pass Bill C-49 (Transportation Modernization Act) as amended by the Senate last month. CFA…

Research Project To Provide Health Benefits Of Consuming Grains

A new research project at the University of Saskatchewan aims to provide Canadians with more information about the health benefits of consuming grains. The Saskatchewan Wheat Development Commission,…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Community Events

21
Apr
2018
Fundraising Garage Sale

21 April 2018 - 27 May 2018, 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

, Winkler





30
Apr
2018
Spring Intensive: Gospel of John

30 April 2018 - 04 May 2018, 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Steinbach Bible College





30
Apr
2018
Homeschool Coffee, Encouragement and Book Night

30 April 2018 - 01 May 2018, 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Christian Life Centre





30
Apr
2018
Morden Achievers 4H Achievement Night

30 April 2018 6:30 pm

Morden Access Event Centre - Community Hall





30
Apr
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

30 April 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





01
May
2018
Revisiting - Exhibition by Eunji Jung

01 May 2018 - 31 May 2018, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





01
May
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

01 May 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





Login