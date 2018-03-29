Details
Category: Ag News

The agriculture sector in the Pembina Valley, and Southern Manitoba, continues to be a high point and one of the drivers of the local economy. Tuesday afternoon Rocky Mountain Equipment's (RME) Chief Sales and Operations Officer Jim Wood was at their local location to speak with the staff, and listen to what customers had to say.

"Just trying to get a sense of what we can do to improve from an employer standpoint and then from a customer service standpoint as well," said Wood.

Wood said it was nice to see the optimism of the area and added lots of the farmers are looking forward to some warmer weather and getting out into the fields.

The local branch of RME generates customers from the entire region, some customers travel around an hour and a half to utlize their services. It's RME's goal to get out and help all of the farmers who call on their services in a timely manner.

With RME having over 30 locations the selection and variety helps all of their customers needs.

"Hopefully if we don't have a part here. It's available at one of our other stores," said Wood.

He continued to say the great selection helps their customers make a better decision with the best product to fit their needs.

More Ag News

Strong Ag Sector Spurs Implement Dealer's Growth

The agriculture sector in the Pembina Valley, and Southern Manitoba, continues to be a high point and one of the drivers of the local economy. Tuesday afternoon Rocky Mountain Equipment's (RME) Chief…

Dickson Cautious About Estimating PEDv Risk This Spring

Efforts continue to restore the province back to zero-negative status for the PED Virus. Manitoba Pork Council General Manager, Andrew Dickson, said of the 80 sites that were infected in last year's…

MacAuley Calls Grain Backlog 'An Unfortunate Situation'

The ongoing frustration over Canada’s grain backlog continues to grow. Speaking at an event in Calgary on Tuesday, Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay says it’s been an ongoing and…

President & CEO of AGT Food and Ingredients thinks tariff situation in India will end soon

The ongoing tariff situation in India has producers here looking at cutting back on their pulse acreage this year. Murad Al-Katib is the president & CEO of AGT Food and Ingredients.He says the Indian…

CAHRC Begins Updating Canadian Labour Market Information for Agriculture

The Canadian Agricultural Human Resource Council has launched a two-year process to update its labour market forecast. This new work will adjust CARHC's last Labour Market Information released in…

MB Pork Busting Industry Misconceptions at Royal Manitoba Winter Fair

Public education makes up a big part of the work done by the Manitoba Pork Council. Susan Riese, Manager of Public Relations and Consumer Marketing Programs, is helping to man the organization's…

Research Efforts Starting to Pay Off for Winter Cereals MB

Stakeholders were given a research update at the Winter Cereals Manitoba annual meeting earlier in March. Doug Martin, Board Chair, said the organization has funded work out of the University of…

Analyst Predicts 'Agressive' 2018 Corn and Soybean Outlook

Growing economies around the world are proving beneficial to American and Canadian corn and soybean farmers. That from market analyst, Al Kluis, who said all areas of the world are seeing increased…

Royal Manitoba Winter Fair Remains True To Its Roots

The 111th edition of the Royal Manitoba Winter Fair is underway this week at Brandon's Keystone Centre. Some of the highlights this year include the Birds of Prey exhibition, horse jumping, and of…

PAMI Receives Funding To Conduct Grain Storage Research

The Prairie Agricultural Machinery Institute (PAMI) will be receiving nearly $484,000 to complete its grain innovation facility near Portage la Prairie. The money is flowing through the governments'…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Community Events

29
Mar
2018
Spring Break Sports Camp

29 March 2018 8:30 am - 4:30 pm

Morden Alliance Church, Morden





29
Mar
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

29 March 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





29
Mar
2018
Recovery Winkler

29 March 2018 - 30 March 2018, 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Winkler Mennonite Brethren Church





29
Mar
2018
WINKLER FLYERS VS VIRDEN - GAME #4

29 March 2018 7:30 pm

Winkler Centennial Arena





30
Mar
2018
Zumba with Tanya

30 March 2018 9:30 am

Morden Activity Centre, Morden





30
Mar
2018
Good Friday Service and Communion

30 March 2018 10:00 am

Carman Mennonite Church





30
Mar
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

30 March 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





Login