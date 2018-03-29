Strong Ag Sector Spurs Implement Dealer's Growth

The agriculture sector in the Pembina Valley, and Southern Manitoba, continues to be a high point and one of the drivers of the local economy. Tuesday afternoon Rocky Mountain Equipment's (RME) Chief Sales and Operations Officer Jim Wood was at their local location to speak with the staff, and listen to what customers had to say.



"Just trying to get a sense of what we can do to improve from an employer standpoint and then from a customer service standpoint as well," said Wood.



Wood said it was nice to see the optimism of the area and added lots of the farmers are looking forward to some warmer weather and getting out into the fields.



The local branch of RME generates customers from the entire region, some customers travel around an hour and a half to utlize their services. It's RME's goal to get out and help all of the farmers who call on their services in a timely manner.



With RME having over 30 locations the selection and variety helps all of their customers needs.



"Hopefully if we don't have a part here. It's available at one of our other stores," said Wood.



He continued to say the great selection helps their customers make a better decision with the best product to fit their needs.