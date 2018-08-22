Sunflower Growers Planning For Early Harvest

Details
The weather this year has been ideal for sunflower growers in the province.

Ben Friesen with Scoular Canada, says sunflowers like dry weather, which also means little or no disease pressure.

However, he notes some moisture is needed.

"They definately could have and still can use another good rain. They have a very good tap root going down, so they're standing really good right now. The heads are there, they're as big as they need to be. But right now, if they would get one more rain, especially for the confection sunflowers, it would really help to get the seed size up a little bigger...Everybody likes that snack food roasting sunflower to be as big as possible."

Friesen says most sunflower fields are done flowering but it will still be a few more weeks before growers start thinking about desiccation.

He estimates the crop is about 2 weeks ahead of schedule, thanks to the extreme heat we've had this summer.

