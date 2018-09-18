Sunflower Harvest Fast Approaching

It's been a good year for Manitoba's sunflower crop.

Ben Friesen with Scoular Canada says the crop remains fairly disease-free.

He notes harvest is right around the corner.

"We're within the last two weeks before desiccation. If they're desiccating, some of the oil type sunflowers are really close. The other ones are getting into that 10-day stage, a week to ten days from desiccation. We're looking at some harvest probably happening very late September, early October."

Friesen says most confection growers will desiccate, as it's important to get the crop off quickly to avoid any disease issues.

He adds at this point, frost is not a concern.

It's estimated that this year's sunflower crop is about a week to ten days ahead of schedule.