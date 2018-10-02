Supply Management Will Suffer Under USMCA Says CFA President

Details
Category: Ag News

 

The Canadian Federation of Agriculture (CFA) is weighing in on the new United States - Mexico - Canada Agreement (USMCA), which will replace NAFTA.

"I think the first thing is disappointment on the concessions that were given on supply management," said CFA President Ron Bonnett. "I think the concern there is how these accesses are going to accumulate. We had the European agreement (CETA), we've had the Trans Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and then the additional access that was given in this agreement (USMCA)."

American dairy producers will have access to 3.59 per cent of Canada’s dairy market.

Bonnett says a few positives in the deal included more access into the U.S. market for sugar producers, as well as some changes to margarine composition that will likely help Canada's canola growers.

He was also pleased that the independent dispute resolution mechanism will stay in place, and welcomed the news that the agreement will last for 16 years with a review after six years.

