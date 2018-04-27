Surprising Numbers In Stats Canada Seeding Intentions Report

Details
Category: Ag News

Statistics Canada released its Principle Field Crop Areas report Friday morning.

Canadian farmers expect to plant fewer acres of soybeans and canola in 2018, crops that were both at record high levels in 2017. Seeding intentions of dry peas and lentils are also expected to decline, potentially due to weaker prices and to exports falling sharply.

Farmers anticipate areas of wheat, barley and corn to rise in 2018.

The first iteration of the 2018 Field Crop Survey (March), which collects information on crop planting intentions, was conducted from March 2 to March 29, 2018 and included about 11,600 farmers. Farmers were asked to report their planting intentions for grain, oilseeds and special crops.

Subsequent surveys during the year will provide estimates of actual seeded acreages. Data on final acreages for 2018 will be released on December 6, 2018.

Wheat

Nationally, farmers reported intending to seed 25.3 million acres of all varieties of wheat in 2018, up 12.8% over 2017. Seeding intentions for spring wheat indicate a 15.4% gain over 2017, to 18.2 million acres, while durum wheat acreage is expected to increase 11.0% to 5.8 million acres.

Farmers in Manitoba intend to plant 3.0 million acres of all varieties of wheat, up 13.1% from 2017.

Canola

Canadian farmers are expecting to seed 21.4 million acres of canola in 2018, down 7.0% from 2017.

Manitoba producers are expecting canola area to remain unchanged from 2017 at 3.2 million acres.

Soybeans

At the national level, farmers intend to seed 6.5 million acres of soybeans in 2018, down 11.4% from the record high in 2017. This is the result of declines expected in most provinces.

Producers in Manitoba are expecting a 14.4% decline to 2.0 million acres in 2018. This would be the first decrease in the province since 2007.

Corn for grain

At the national level, corn for grain acreage is anticipated to rise 5.1% from 2017 to 3.8 million acres.

Manitoba farmers expect to plant 455,000 acres of corn for grain in 2018, up 11.0% from 2017, leading to a possible record high level for the province.

Lentils and peas

Canadian farmers expect total lentil acreage to decline 8.1% from 2017, to 4.1 million acres in 2018. This would be driven by farmers in Saskatchewan, who anticipate an 8.4% decrease to 3.6 million acres.

More Ag News

Surprising Numbers In Stats Canada Seeding Intentions Report

Statistics Canada released its Principle Field Crop Areas report Friday morning. Canadian farmers expect to plant fewer acres of soybeans and canola in 2018, crops that were both at record high…

Green Gold Program Predicts 'Hay Day'

It's been almost a decade since the Manitoba Forage and Grassland Association (MFGA) adopted the Green Gold Program. The organization uses the program to help determine the optimal cutting date for…

Winter Wheat Starting To Grow

This week's warmer temperatures have brought Manitoba's winter wheat crop back to life. Elmer Kaskiw, agronomist with Ducks Unlimited, has visited a number of fields in recent days. "Most fields are…

CFA Sends Open Letter Urging Passage Of Bill C-49

The Canadian Federation of Agriculture (CFA) has sent an open letter to Members of Parliament asking them to pass Bill C-49 (Transportation Modernization Act) as amended by the Senate last month. CFA…

Research Project To Provide Health Benefits Of Consuming Grains

A new research project at the University of Saskatchewan aims to provide Canadians with more information about the health benefits of consuming grains. The Saskatchewan Wheat Development Commission,…

Farmers Wanted For On-Farm Research Trials

Manitoba Pulse and Soybean Growers has been conducting its On-Farm Network research trials since 2012. The program allows farmers to conduct on-farm strip trials on their own land, using their own…

Soil Test Can Help Prevent Root Rot

Fusarium and Aphanomyces are the most damaging root rots in Manitoba. Manitoba Pulse and Soybean Growers Production Specialist Laryssa Stevenson had some advice to help reduce the risk of disease in…

Grain Shippers Hopeful That CP Trains Keep Moving

Grain shippers are welcoming the news that a work stoppage at CP Rail has been avoided for now following a recommendation from federal officials and the parties to hold a ratification vote. The…

La Coop Fédérée Buys Winnipeg-Based Standard Nutrition Canada

La Coop fédérée, an agri-food cooperative with operations across Canada, has announced that it has purchased Standard Nutrition Canada (SNC), a Winnipeg-based company offering animal nutrition…

Canola Growers Cautioned About Using Quinclorac In 2018

Canola growers are being advised to contact their grain buyer before using the herbicide quinclorac this growing season. The Canola Council of Canada is welcoming the recent decision of the Codex…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Community Events

04
Apr
2018
Flow - Regional High School Exhibition

04 April 2018 - 28 April 2018, 12:00 am - 4:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





21
Apr
2018
Fundraising Garage Sale

21 April 2018 - 27 May 2018, 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

, Winkler





26
Apr
2018
Rustic Clock Workshop

26 April 2018 - 27 April 2018, 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Winkler Arts & Culture, Winkler





26
Apr
2018
Recovery Winkler

26 April 2018 , 7:00 pm

Winkler Mennonite Brethren Church





27
Apr
2018
Fish Fry at the Pembina Threshermens Museum (PTM)

27 April 2018 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm

Pembina Threshermen's Museum (PTM)





27
Apr
2018
Authentic Disc Fry - Altona

27 April 2018 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Altona Sommerfeld Mennonite Church





27
Apr
2018
Avant - Missions Celebration Banquet

27 April 2018 6:00 pm

Bethel Bergthaler Mennonite Church, 4130 Hwy 32





Login