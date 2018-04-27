Surprising Numbers In Stats Canada Seeding Intentions Report

Statistics Canada released its Principle Field Crop Areas report Friday morning.

Canadian farmers expect to plant fewer acres of soybeans and canola in 2018, crops that were both at record high levels in 2017. Seeding intentions of dry peas and lentils are also expected to decline, potentially due to weaker prices and to exports falling sharply.

Farmers anticipate areas of wheat, barley and corn to rise in 2018.

The first iteration of the 2018 Field Crop Survey (March), which collects information on crop planting intentions, was conducted from March 2 to March 29, 2018 and included about 11,600 farmers. Farmers were asked to report their planting intentions for grain, oilseeds and special crops.

Subsequent surveys during the year will provide estimates of actual seeded acreages. Data on final acreages for 2018 will be released on December 6, 2018.

Wheat

Nationally, farmers reported intending to seed 25.3 million acres of all varieties of wheat in 2018, up 12.8% over 2017. Seeding intentions for spring wheat indicate a 15.4% gain over 2017, to 18.2 million acres, while durum wheat acreage is expected to increase 11.0% to 5.8 million acres.

Farmers in Manitoba intend to plant 3.0 million acres of all varieties of wheat, up 13.1% from 2017.

Canola

Canadian farmers are expecting to seed 21.4 million acres of canola in 2018, down 7.0% from 2017.

Manitoba producers are expecting canola area to remain unchanged from 2017 at 3.2 million acres.

Soybeans

At the national level, farmers intend to seed 6.5 million acres of soybeans in 2018, down 11.4% from the record high in 2017. This is the result of declines expected in most provinces.

Producers in Manitoba are expecting a 14.4% decline to 2.0 million acres in 2018. This would be the first decrease in the province since 2007.

Corn for grain

At the national level, corn for grain acreage is anticipated to rise 5.1% from 2017 to 3.8 million acres.

Manitoba farmers expect to plant 455,000 acres of corn for grain in 2018, up 11.0% from 2017, leading to a possible record high level for the province.

Lentils and peas

Canadian farmers expect total lentil acreage to decline 8.1% from 2017, to 4.1 million acres in 2018. This would be driven by farmers in Saskatchewan, who anticipate an 8.4% decrease to 3.6 million acres.