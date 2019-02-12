Survey Shows Farmers Cautious About Sharing Farm Data

Details
Category: Ag News

A new survey shows farmers are embracing new technology, but are cautious about sharing data.

Farm Credit Canada (FCC) surveyed over 2,000 Canadian producers and found 25 per cent have become less comfortable with sharing data with outside organizations, such as suppliers, over the last two years.

About 70 per cent said data treatment is very, or extremely important when selecting an agriculture tech provider.

"There is no doubt that privacy and protection control over where and how farm data is used is a top-of mind issue for a majority of producers," says FCC Marketing Vice-President, Fred Wall. "At the same time, most see the benefits of using technology to improve their operations, reduce paperwork and help them make better decisions in a growing and dynamic industry."

The survey shows 69 percent still believe technology can increase efficiency and lower costs on their operations.

