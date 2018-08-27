Tillage Can Wait

Farmers are being advised to hold off on field tillage for as long as possible.

The goal is to reduce extra wind erosion, according to Marla Rieckman, soil management specialist with Manitoba Agriculture.

She says, when it comes to tillage, the dry conditions we've experienced might actually be helpful.

Marla Rieckman - File Photo

"One thing that people have often been concerned about in the fall is the impact of compaction, either during harvest operations, or during fall tillage operations. The nice thing is that right now, we're a little on the dry side, some places drier than others, and when our soil is dry it's actually an appropriate time for tillage because the soil can withstand the impacts of the compaction mostly."

Rieckman adds moisture is lost with every tillage pass, so it might be a good idea to wait until later in the fall as we get closer to winter cover.