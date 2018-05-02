Tories Not Happy With Transport Minister's Decision On Bill C-49

Details
The Federal Conservatives are frustrated with the Liberal Transport Minister's decision to not accept all the Senate's amendments made to Bill C-49.

Transport Minister Marc Garnaeu has accepted the three amendments the grain industry pushed for, however by not accepting the others, the bill will have to be debated in the House of Commons and sent back to the Senate again.

On Tuesday, the Shadow Minister of Transportation, Kelly Block, said she will put forward an amendment to fast track the passage of Bill C-49 when the bill is scheduled for debate in the House of Commons.

She added, the Liberals can still be part of the solution at this point.

Bill C-49, also known as the Transportation Modernization Act, contains long term solutions to rail transportation issues which have been troubling grain farmers for years when it comes to moving their product.

Associate Agriculture and Agri-Food Critic John Barlow joined Block during the announcement, along with fellow Associate Ag Critic Luc Berthold,

