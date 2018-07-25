Total Rainfall Varied Across Manitoba

There have been varying amounts of rainfall this year across the province.

Anastasia Kubinec is the manager of crop industry development for Manitoba Agriculture.

"Where we are receiving good rainfall, crops are advancing quickly, they're looking good, they're filling really nicely," she said. "Where the rainfall has been skipping over, and we do have some areas where we have dry soils, some of the crop is prematurely ripening, especially on areas where there are lighter soils."

Kubinec says, as is the case every year, there are also pockets that have received too much rain.