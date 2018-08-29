Trio Of Manitobans Selected For Cattlemen's Young Leaders Program

Three Manitobans have been named as finalists for this year's Cattlemen's Young Leaders Program.

They are Raina Syrnyk of Ethelbert, Jordan Dahmer of Carberry, and Tyler Fewings of Pierson.

Each finalist will be awarded a $2,000 travel budget and a once-in-a-lifetime tailored mentorship opportunity.

The Cattlemen's Young Leaders Program is a national youth initiative of the Canadian Cattlemen's Association (CCA).

In total, 16 finalists from across Canada were selected to take part in this year's program.