Details
Category: Ag News

Federal Conservative Ag Critic John Barlow says it's farmers and ranchers that are paying the price for the Trudeau Liberals Twitter diplomacy with Saudi Arabia.

Last week government officials took the Kingdom to task over their human rights policies, which led to Saudi officials kicking out Canada's Ambassador and recalling their own, along with cancelling new trade deals.

Saudi Arabia announced it would no longer be accepting Canadian wheat and barley.

Barlow says it's like death by a thousand cuts.

"When it comes to our wheat and barley now, Saudi Arabia cancelling those orders. You know it's not huge numbers, but it's still significant. When you have issues with NAFTA, India, Italy, all these other countries who are no longer purchasing Canadian agricultural products, it has an impact."

The Saudi's have also told their students studying at Canadian universities, they have four weeks to get their business in order and return home, which will cost Canadian universities millions.

More Ag News

Twitter Diplomacy Not Good For Farmers

Federal Conservative Ag Critic John Barlow says it's farmers and ranchers that are paying the price for the Trudeau Liberals Twitter diplomacy with Saudi Arabia. Last week government officials took…

Seven Resolutions Passed At KAP Summer Meeting

Keystone Agricultural ProducersAugust 2018 Advisory Council Meeting Resolutions - Thursday, August 9 (Brandon, MB) TrespassingWhereas, trespassers can create new risks to landowners and livestock…

USDA Releases Aug WASDE Report

The USDA released its August World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report on Friday. The report forecast record corn (178.4 bushels per acre) and soybean (51.6) yields for the U.S.…

Saskatchewan Ag Minister Lyle Stewart Stepping Down

Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister Lyle Stewart has announced plans to step away from the agriculture portfolio as he battles colorectal cancer. This is the second time in four years that he has been…

Nutrien Ag Solutions Hosts Soybean Plot Tour

Nutrien Ag Solutions (formerly Crop Production Services) hosted its second annual soybean plot tour this week along Highway 23 near the community of Kane, MB. Crop Production Advisor Curtis Martens…

Hay Shortage Means Producers Need To Plan Ahead

The Manitoba Forage and Grassland Association (MFGA) is reminding all producers to plan ahead for the fall and winter feeding periods. Many hay producers are reporting decreased yields and slow…

Manitoba Clubroot Cases Continue To Increase

Below is a summary from the Manitoba Insect & Disease Update dated August 8, 2018 Disease: Symptoms of clubroot in canola have been confirmed in a number of additional fields, bringing the total…

Soybean Market Starting To Claw Its Way Back

After a rough few months, there finally seems to be some optimism when looking at the soybean markets. Jon Driedger is a market analyst with FarmLink Marketing Solutions. "I think in many ways you…

Legend Seeds Hosts Annual Knowledge Plot Tours

Legend Seeds is hosting its annual corn and soybean Knowledge Plot Tours this week near Brandon and Winkler. Jeff Bereza is the director of sales and marketing with Legend Seeds Canada. He talked…

Harvest Ramps Up: Weekly Crop Report

Manitoba Agriculture says dry conditions are continuing across much of the province. Moisture stress is becoming evident in many crops and rainfall is needed to help with grain fill. Hail occurred in…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login