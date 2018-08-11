Twitter Diplomacy Not Good For Farmers

Federal Conservative Ag Critic John Barlow says it's farmers and ranchers that are paying the price for the Trudeau Liberals Twitter diplomacy with Saudi Arabia.

Last week government officials took the Kingdom to task over their human rights policies, which led to Saudi officials kicking out Canada's Ambassador and recalling their own, along with cancelling new trade deals.

Saudi Arabia announced it would no longer be accepting Canadian wheat and barley.

Barlow says it's like death by a thousand cuts.

"When it comes to our wheat and barley now, Saudi Arabia cancelling those orders. You know it's not huge numbers, but it's still significant. When you have issues with NAFTA, India, Italy, all these other countries who are no longer purchasing Canadian agricultural products, it has an impact."

The Saudi's have also told their students studying at Canadian universities, they have four weeks to get their business in order and return home, which will cost Canadian universities millions.