U of M Appoints New Dean To Faculty Of Agricultural And Food Sciences

Dr. Martin Scanlon has been appointed as Dean of the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences at the University of Manitoba.

His five-year term started on January 1, 2019.

“I look forward to working together with partners across a wide spectrum to develop research capacity that aligns with the University of Manitoba’s priorities in food and agriculture,” said Dr. Scanlon. “Collaboration drives us forward because interdisciplinary perspectives often shed new light on the complex problems we encounter in food systems research.”

A professor in the Department of Food and Human Nutritional Sciences, Dr. Scanlon has served as Associate Dean (Research), Chair of the National Centre for Livestock and the Environment, and acting head of the former Department of Food Science.

He was previously employed at the Canadian Grain Commission Grain Research Laboratory in Winnipeg and the Flour Milling & Baking Research Association in England.

Among his priorities over the next five years will be the continued renewal of the faculty’s undergraduate programming. The two-year Diploma in Agriculture Program launched its revised curriculum last fall and the Bachelor of Science Programs are currently under review.