Details
Category: Ag News

A research agronomist with the University of Manitoba is studying whether a proceeding crop can affect edible bean yields.

Kristen MacMillian explained her work.

"Farmers have crop rotations and crops interact differently...Where we place beans in our rotation, does it affect bean yield and productivity? There's many reasons why they interact, whether that's disease pressure, through common hosts. Whether that's nutrient dynamics, rooting patterns, etc. I've planted wheat, corn, canola, and beans and then I'm following that with pinto beans to see which of those treatments produce the highest pinto bean yield."

MacMillian is also looking at the effect of residue on bean yield.

More Ag News

U of M Researcher Studying Edible Bean Yields

A research agronomist with the University of Manitoba is studying whether a proceeding crop can affect edible bean yields. Kristen MacMillian explained her work. "Farmers have crop rotations and…

First 24 Hours Of Pig Care Are Very Important

It's important to pay extra close attention to pigs during the first 24 hours of care. Dennis Stevenson with Zoetis says this can pay dividends down the road. "A lot of the studies are starting to…

Reframing The Conversation Around Antibiotics

Farmers need to reframe the conversation on the use of antibiotics in animal agriculture. That from Dr. Leah Dorman with Phibro Animal Health. "I think it's important because there is a lot of…

Weed Specialist Discusses Edible Beans

The province's weed specialist has some advice for edible bean growers. Tammy Jones was a guest speaker at the Edible Bean Meetings held last week in Altona and Portage la Prairie. "I think we need…

MacAulay Announces Canadian Agricultural Strategic Priorities Program

The federal government has announced an investment of $50.3 million over five years for the new Canadian Agricultural Strategic Priorities Program (CASPP). "Canada's agricultural sector is strong and…

University of Winnipeg Receives Weston Seeding Food Innovation Grant

A University of Winnipeg research project has received a $250,000 Weston Seeding Food Innovation Grant. The project will examine ways to train a computer to recognize and tend for prairie crops. To…

Survey Shows Farmers Cautious About Sharing Farm Data

A new survey shows farmers are embracing new technology, but are cautious about sharing data. Farm Credit Canada (FCC) surveyed over 2,000 Canadian producers and found 25 per cent have become less…

Hodgins Farms Receives Environmental Stewardship Award

A pasture-based livestock farm west of Brandon received this year's Manitoba Environmental Stewardship Award (TESA) presented by Manitoba Beef Producers and MNP. Lisa Hodgins and her husband Cameron…

Celebrate Canada's Agriculture Day!

Agriculture is taking centre stage across the country on Tuesday, February 12 in celebration of Canada's Agriculture Day. Agriculture More Than Ever Manager Debbie Bailey says the day is about…

Federal Government Invests In Bioeconomy

The federal government has announced an investment of up to $7 million to the Biomass Cluster under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership. The Cluster, led by the BioFuelNet Canada Network, will…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login