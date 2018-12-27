U of M Researching Effectiveness Of Biofilters

Details
A graduate research assistant at the University of Manitoba wants to see more biofilters used in Manitoba livestock operations.

Desmond Essien was a guest speaker at the Prairie Livestock Expo held earlier this month.

"Biofilters are not gaining attention in Canada and our research is sort of the lead and so we hope that in the next 2 to 3 years, biofilters will become very popular in Manitoba."

The biofilters are made up of organic materials such as wood chips and compost.

Essien is hoping to see more biofilters used in Manitoba, to coincide with the construction of additional hog barns over the next few years. He notes they are already quite popular in the United States.

