U.S. Sugar Beet Harvest Underway

Sugar beet harvest is in full swing south of the border.

The stock pile harvest started on Monday, while the early harvest has been underway since August 14.

Duane Maatz is the executive director with the Red River Valley Sugar Beet Growers Association, based in Fargo, North Dakota.

"We're looking at something that approaches something like last year's crop, which was one of the largest crops we ever grew and this one has a little bit better sugar content because of drier conditions in the growing season."

Maatz says sugar beet harvest could wrap up in about 10 to 14 days.

He notes, depending on the size of the operation, farmers are able to harvest 24 hours a day.