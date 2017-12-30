Underdeveloped Markets Will Be Key In 2018 Says Ag Minister

It was a good year for Manitoba's canola growers. Canola production in the province rose over 20 per cent to a record high 3.1 million tonnes. Delaney Ross Burtnack is the executive director with…
NAFTA was the focus of the 22nd Annual Fields on Wheels conference held earlier this month in Winnipeg. Dr. Geoffrey Hale, professor at the University of Lethbridge, spoke about "intermestic"…
It was an interesting year for Canada's dairy industry. That from David Wiens, Dairy Farmers of Manitoba Chair and Vice-President of Dairy Farmers of Canada. He talked about one of the big highlights…
A lot of attention was given to the federal government's proposed small business tax changes throughout 2017. Canadian Federation of Agriculture (CFA) President Ron Bonnett says it was a surprise to…
Canadian Pork Council Chair Rick Bergmann says he enjoyed representing, and in some cases defending, Canadian pork producers in 2017. He noted trade was a big factor this year, adding the Trans…
Christmas and Thanksgiving are the two major holidays for turkey consumption in Canada. That from Wendy Harrisko, marketing coordinator with Manitoba Turkey Producers. She says their goal is to get…
When reflecting on 2017, the Federal Conservative's Associate Ag Critic John Barlow says having Canada's trade agreements at risk has been a challenge. He notes, in his mind, the Trans-Pacific…
It was a busy year for Manitoba Beef Producers. General Manager Brian Lemon says they were able to advance of number of policies throughout the year, adding producers are in a better mood than last…
The Canadian Transportation Agency has ruled that revenues for CN and CP Rail have exceeded their Maximum Grain Revenue Entitlements for the 2016-17 Crop Year. CN was over $5 million 700 thousand…
There's more bad news for Canada's pulse industry. India has decided to impose a 30 per cent import duty on chickpeas and lentils, effectively immediately. The Indian government says "production of…
Canada's new crop missions have wrapped up for another year. Cereals Canada President Cam Dahl says they visited 18 countries this year, touring parts of Asia, Latin America, North America, Europe,…
Health Canada has announced new mitigation measures on the neonicotinoids clothianidin and thiamethoxam, which are pesticides used as seed treatments or sprays to protect crops from insects. Under…
The recent passage of Bill 24 was an important milestone for pork producers in Manitoba. That according to Manitoba Pork Chair George Matheson, who notes the bill should help to get some new barns…
Canadian canola will see continued access to the EU biodiesel market. The decision was published by the European Commission on Tuesday. “This decision means continued access to an important market…
Changes to the Livestock Manure and Mortalities Management Regulation (LMMMR), which take effect Jan. 1, 2018, have been approved and implemented to provide clarity and modernize regulations.…