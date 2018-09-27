University Of Manitoba Educator Receives Safety Award

Manitoba's safety awards were handed out at a ceremony Wednesday night in Winnipeg.

The 2018 Manitoba Agri-Safety Award went to Thea Green, an educator in the School of Agriculture at the University of Manitoba.

"I'm thrilled to be acknowledged for the work that I've done in the area of farm safety because I hope that I can be a part of the shift towards improving safety on Manitoba and Canadian farms through education and outreach," she commented.

Green focuses much of her work at the Glenlea Research Station south of Winnipeg.

"One of the big projects has been...to look at farm safety and improve the safety onsite there at the working research station, which is an active farm. I've also been involved in developing and redeveloping a farm safety course that's an elective for our agricultural diploma students."

Green says safety is a risk that farmers need to manage, just like any other risk on the farm.

The 2018 Manitoba Agri-Safety Award was presented by the Manitoba Farm Safety Program.