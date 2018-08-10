Details
Category: Ag News

 

The USDA released its August World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report on Friday.

The report forecast record corn (178.4 bushels per acre) and soybean (51.6) yields for the U.S.

"If you look at crop sizes, the crop this year for corn in the United States is about the same as last year. Soybeans were record at a new all-time high of 4.5 billion bushels, that pretty much set the tone for the day," said Dan Basse, president of Ag Resource Company in Chicago.

He noted the report left Canada's wheat crop at 30.5 million metric tonnes.

The Russian wheat crop was raised a million metric tonnes, while world wheat stocks were down about 2 million metric tonnes.

Basse says there was no real increase in U.S. export demand.

More Ag News

USDA Releases Aug WASDE Report

The USDA released its August World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report on Friday. The report forecast record corn (178.4 bushels per acre) and soybean (51.6) yields for the U.S.…

Saskatchewan Ag Minister Lyle Stewart Stepping Down

Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister Lyle Stewart has announced plans to step away from the agriculture portfolio as he battles colorectal cancer. This is the second time in four years that he has been…

Nutrien Ag Solutions Hosts Soybean Plot Tour

Nutrien Ag Solutions (formerly Crop Production Services) hosted its second annual soybean plot tour this week along Highway 23 near the community of Kane, MB. Crop Production Advisor Curtis Martens…

Hay Shortage Means Producers Need To Plan Ahead

The Manitoba Forage and Grassland Association (MFGA) is reminding all producers to plan ahead for the fall and winter feeding periods. Many hay producers are reporting decreased yields and slow…

Manitoba Clubroot Cases Continue To Increase

Below is a summary from the Manitoba Insect & Disease Update dated August 8, 2018 Disease: Symptoms of clubroot in canola have been confirmed in a number of additional fields, bringing the total…

Soybean Market Starting To Claw Its Way Back

After a rough few months, there finally seems to be some optimism when looking at the soybean markets. Jon Driedger is a market analyst with FarmLink Marketing Solutions. "I think in many ways you…

Legend Seeds Hosts Annual Knowledge Plot Tours

Legend Seeds is hosting its annual corn and soybean Knowledge Plot Tours this week near Brandon and Winkler. Jeff Bereza is the director of sales and marketing with Legend Seeds Canada. He talked…

Harvest Ramps Up: Weekly Crop Report

Manitoba Agriculture says dry conditions are continuing across much of the province. Moisture stress is becoming evident in many crops and rainfall is needed to help with grain fill. Hail occurred in…

Saudi Arabia Closes Borders To Canadian Wheat And Barley

Canada's wheat industry is facing yet another challenge. As a result of a diplomatic dispute, shipments of Canadian wheat and barley will no longer be accepted into Saudi Arabia. Cereals Canada…

CGC Implements Changes For Start Of The New Crop Year

The Canadian Grain Commission (CGC) began implementing changes August 1 as part of the Wheat Modernization plan. Lonny McKague is a Commissioner with the CGG and says 29 varieties of wheat are being…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login