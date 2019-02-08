Details
Category: Ag News

The USDA released its February World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report Friday morning.

President of AgResource Company in Chicago, Dan Basse says U.S. corn and soybean yields are down.

"Soybean yield fell half a bushel per acre, corn almost two and a half, so that was supportive to the overall theme but then as we looked at the demand side of things, the Chinese soybean import number was dropped two million metric tonnes. Brazil's crop came down five million metric tonnes to 117 million metric tonnes, while the Argentinian corn crop got record large at 46 million metric tonnes."

Basse says U.S. farmers also decided to plant their lowest amount of winter wheat in 110 years.

He adds now they're just waiting to see what will happen in the U.S. - Chinese trade negotiations next week.

More Ag News

USDA Releases Feb WASDE Report

The USDA released its February World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report Friday morning. President of AgResource Company in Chicago, Dan Basse says U.S. corn and soybean yields…

February 9 Is Food Freedom Day

The Canadian Federation of Agriculture (CFA) has calculated that by Saturday, February 9, 2019, a Canadian household of average income will have earned enough to pay their entire year's grocery bill.…

Governments Support On-Farm Beef Verification Program

The Canadian and Manitoba governments are providing $350,000 over five years to Manitoba Beef Producers (MBP) to deliver the Verified Beef Production Plus (VBP+) program. “Our government is proud to…

KAP Passes 17 Resolutions At AGM

Keystone Agricultural Producers (KAP) held its Annual General Meeting February 5-6 in Winnipeg. Here is a list of the 17 resolutions that were passed at the meeting: Maintenance of Service Roads –…

Manitoba Beef Producers Celebrates 40 Years

2019 marks the 40th anniversary of Manitoba Beef Producers. The group held its AGM this week in Brandon. The theme this year was 'Proud Past, Promising Future'. "I think we're very proud of our…

Canada Will Develop A Rural Economic Development Strategy

The Federal Government set up a new ministry last month under Infrastructure Canada. Bernadette Jordan was named the Minister of Rural Economic Development. She’s from a rural riding in Nova Scotia…

Edible Bean Growers Gather In Altona And Portage

It was another great turnout for this year's Edible Bean Meetings. Attendance in Portage on Wednesday was about 140, while roughly 125 people came out to the meeting Thursday in Altona. There were…

African Swine Fever Continues To Spread

Those in attendance at the Manitoba Swine Seminar this week got an update on African Swine Fever. Dr. Egan Brockhoff with Prairie Swine Health Services says the disease has spread throughout China…

StatsCan Stocks Report Doesn't Surprise Market Analyst

On Tuesday, February 5, Stats Canada released their stocks of principal field crops report. It shows at the end of 2018, total stocks of most major field crops in Canada were down from 2017, except…

KAP Hosts AGM In Winnipeg

Keystone Agricultural Producers (KAP) delegates are meeting this week in Winnipeg for the farm lobby group's Annual General Meeting. During his opening statement, President Bill Campbell talked about…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login